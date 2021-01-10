$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. BidaskClub lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SON stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.44. The stock had a trading volume of 534,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $62.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

