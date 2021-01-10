-$0.50 EPS Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Provention Bio reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of PRVB opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.19 million, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Provention Bio by 35.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 24,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after buying an additional 428,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Provention Bio by 133.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $17,655,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 51.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after buying an additional 720,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

