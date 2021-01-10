-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LiveXLive Media’s earnings. LiveXLive Media posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LiveXLive Media.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIVX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LiveXLive Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

LIVX opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. LiveXLive Media has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $280.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 19,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,839.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,255 shares in the company, valued at $55,839.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $51,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,489,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,997.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 101,477 shares of company stock valued at $247,877. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

