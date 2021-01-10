-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). Aspen Group posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $161,862.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,004.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $80,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 554.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $245.93 million, a P/E ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

