Zumiez Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zumiez in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $40.71.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $440,833.17. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,630 shares of company stock worth $7,281,447. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

