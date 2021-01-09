Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Zumiez in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

ZUMZ opened at $40.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.02. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $40.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 984.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 241,611 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 110,937 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,109,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 146,914 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 93,098 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 100,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $788,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,281,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

