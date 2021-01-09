Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target Raised to $148.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on Z. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zillow Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.60.

Shares of Z stock opened at $144.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.18. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $149.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 66,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $9,170,743.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,152.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $185,926.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,667.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 723,271 shares of company stock worth $80,619,720. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $755,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 623,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $13,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

