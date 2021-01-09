Zilla Price Down 6.7% This Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zilla has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $142,646.71 and $35,659.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.32 or 0.03475871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.23 or 0.00284035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00030552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012660 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Zilla

ZLA is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.