ZENZO Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $756,877.08 and approximately $3,057.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00022980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00040787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00106274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.92 or 0.00716417 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io . ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem . ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

