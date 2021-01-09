Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) to “Buy”

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DYN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $27.13 on Thursday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.13). Equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.