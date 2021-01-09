Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Buy

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.44). Sell-side analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPI. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $14,864,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,513,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

