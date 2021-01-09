Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get Aperam alerts:

APEMY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aperam from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aperam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Aperam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Aperam stock opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74. Aperam has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 2.14.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $982.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.10 million. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aperam will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aperam (APEMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.