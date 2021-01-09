Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

SHYF has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised The Shyft Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

SHYF opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth $67,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth $154,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth $226,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

