Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.27.

NYSE TS opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 250,412 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 704.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3,590.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 448,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

