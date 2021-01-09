Zacks Investment Research Lowers Revlon (NYSE:REV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

Get Revlon alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Revlon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

REV opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $577.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.89. Revlon has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $477.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Revlon will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revlon news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $286,643.50. Corporate insiders own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REV. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Revlon by 124.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Revlon by 8.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Revlon by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Revlon by 208.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revlon (REV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.