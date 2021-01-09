Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Oil States International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oil States International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.07.

OIS traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. 829,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,185. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 129.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

