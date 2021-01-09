Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,828,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,960. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $240.70 million, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Sneider sold 17,050 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $51,150.00. Also, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 69,213 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $207,639.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 344,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,938. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kopin by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kopin by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

