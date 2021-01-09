Zacks Investment Research Lowers KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.15.

NYSE:KKR opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock worth $2,223,442,672 in the last three months. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 74.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,162 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $136,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

