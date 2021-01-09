Zacks Investment Research Lowers Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FWONK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.25.

Formula One Group stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.31. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.37). Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. The company had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 36.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

