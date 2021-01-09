Zacks Investment Research Lowers Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focuses on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that blocks cancer and inflammatory disease processes. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FPRX. ValuEngine downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPRX opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Five Prime Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $671.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 4.41.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $149,271,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,133 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 115,767 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 537.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 231,839 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

