Zacks Investment Research Lowers Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

