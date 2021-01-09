Zacks Investment Research Lowers CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of CNO Financial have outperformed its industry in a year. The company’s cost-cutting initiatives to enhance its earnings profile look impressive. Its expenses are expected to decline going forward, backed by cost-containment program. The company invested significantly in technology to improve agent productivity, and sales and advertising, which will likely enrich online customer experience and enhance lead productivity. The company engages in effective capital deployment measures through share buybacks and dividend hikes, which should instill investor confidence in the stock. However, high debt levels of CNO Financial induce a rise in interest expenses. The company's revenues, which have been under pressure since last year due to low insurance policy income, are expected to get depleted due to the COVID-led uncertainties.”

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of CNO opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,269. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 706.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 157,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNO Financial Group (CNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.