Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Hold

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

GMAB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GMAB stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $273.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after buying an additional 318,230 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,079,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,539,000 after purchasing an additional 482,908 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 367,480 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Genmab A/S by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 603,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

