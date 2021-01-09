Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

AG has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth about $40,404,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 8.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,716,411 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,269 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 444.2% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,537,674 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 33.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 340,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

