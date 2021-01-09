Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Business First Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

BFST stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $440.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $26.64.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $41.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.28 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 522.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 75.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 55.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 30.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

