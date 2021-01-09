Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Get AtriCure alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATRC. ValuEngine cut shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.63.

AtriCure stock opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.43. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott William Drake bought 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.54 per share, with a total value of $500,669.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,599.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $166,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,890.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,514 shares of company stock worth $8,355,096 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,291,000 after buying an additional 163,097 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AtriCure by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after buying an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,268,000 after buying an additional 1,224,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.