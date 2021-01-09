Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AAWW. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.67.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.87. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $809.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.20 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $134,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $280,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,745.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,070 shares of company stock worth $1,833,908 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,150.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $204,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

