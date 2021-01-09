Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will report $316.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.40 million. Vonage posted sales of $309.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vonage.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.56 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

NASDAQ VG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.19. 1,583,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,903. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Vonage has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.93, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $1,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,996,695.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock worth $2,049,500. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vonage by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.