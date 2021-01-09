Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.71. Ultra Clean reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.30 million.

Several research analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,461 shares of company stock worth $1,026,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 20.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 40,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ultra Clean by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,747 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.24. 464,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,025. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 72.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $38.02.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

