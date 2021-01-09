Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Post Earnings of -$1.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to post earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.84). Southwest Airlines reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 267.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($6.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($6.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,770,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

