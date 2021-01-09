Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to Post $0.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.86. Sanofi posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 13.88%.

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

SNY traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,504,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,099 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,624,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,378,000 after buying an additional 468,585 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sanofi by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,774,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,023,000 after buying an additional 104,323 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,493,000 after buying an additional 66,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sanofi by 16.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,032,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,803,000 after buying an additional 148,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

