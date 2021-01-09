Zacks: Brokerages Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Brokerages expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to announce $4.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.33 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $6.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $17.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.55 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. MKM Partners cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,610,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,896,076,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,513,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,198,000 after acquiring an additional 288,325 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 741,714 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,308,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,560,000 after purchasing an additional 167,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,277,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,099,256. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $47.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

