Zacks: Brokerages Expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $427.94 Million

Brokerages expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will post sales of $427.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $416.23 million to $443.40 million. Graco reported sales of $412.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $312,312.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,635 shares in the company, valued at $17,610,897.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,136 shares of company stock valued at $16,539,010 in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $1,565,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 101.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57. Graco has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $75.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

