Zacks: Brokerages Expect B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for B2Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. B2Gold reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B2Gold will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for B2Gold.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $487.17 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

B2Gold stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in B2Gold by 13.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,116 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $2,940,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 14.8% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 274,719 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in B2Gold by 38.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 455,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 125,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

