Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to announce sales of $23.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.98 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $15.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $63.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.23 million to $67.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $156.79 million, with estimates ranging from $137.98 million to $176.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.49.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,079. The company has a market capitalization of $398.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 58.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.