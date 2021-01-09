Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.52 Million

Equities analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to post sales of $127.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the highest is $140.04 million. SP Plus reported sales of $231.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $557.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $570.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $642.56 million, with estimates ranging from $602.00 million to $683.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.96. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $72,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 341,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 141,195 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in SP Plus by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,016,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 126,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,817,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 92,406 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 100,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,510. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $685.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.30.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.