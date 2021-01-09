Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Paychex reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,252 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,342. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 85,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $92.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average of $81.93.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.