Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Lightspeed POS reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $71.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a PE ratio of -83.74.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

