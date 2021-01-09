Zacks: Analysts Expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Post $0.92 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Prologis reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $96.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,503,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after buying an additional 2,051,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,747,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,728,000 after buying an additional 1,585,088 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Prologis by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,084,000 after buying an additional 718,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000,000 after buying an additional 250,106 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

