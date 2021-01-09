Zacks: Analysts Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. Old National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.89 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

ONB stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.00. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $18.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

