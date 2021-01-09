Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will report $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $6.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $87,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock worth $386,769 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.32. 1,533,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.78 and its 200-day moving average is $180.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

