Zacks: Analysts Expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.98 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will report $37.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.00 million and the lowest is $28.10 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $66.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $145.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $152.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $249.11 million, with estimates ranging from $210.10 million to $284.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. 275,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $377.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

