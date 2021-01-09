Zacks: Analysts Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.34. CubeSmart reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Truist boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $844,381.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CubeSmart by 48.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,482. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 80.47%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

