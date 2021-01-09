Zacks: Analysts Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce $2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.45. Cimpress posted earnings per share of $2.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.77). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.63 million.

Several analysts recently commented on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimpress presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $81,360,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after buying an additional 149,989 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,420,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,023,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,651,000 after buying an additional 72,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.65. The company had a trading volume of 145,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,130. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $126.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Featured Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.