Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Post $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Microchip Technology posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.04.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $152.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

