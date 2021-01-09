Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will report sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. IQVIA posted sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $11.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. BidaskClub upgraded IQVIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in IQVIA by 6.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 10.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,553,000 after acquiring an additional 50,280 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,572.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.08. The stock had a trading volume of 805,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,410. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.93. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $192.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

