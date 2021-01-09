Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $752.07 Million

Equities analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report sales of $752.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $780.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $738.75 million. ICON Public reported sales of $725.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.88 million.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

ICLR traded up $5.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,115. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $215.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 3.6% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 5.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

