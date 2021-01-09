Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Brokerages predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the lowest is $2.81 billion. Crown reported sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CCK. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Shares of CCK stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $99.65. 659,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.27.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $88,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,762.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares in the company, valued at $14,065,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Crown by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Crown by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.