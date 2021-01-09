Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

YUM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.44.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $107.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.98. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $228,029.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,091. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

