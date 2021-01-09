Yelp (NYSE:YELP) PT Raised to $26.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yelp to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yelp from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. Yelp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $12,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,134,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 67.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 181.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

